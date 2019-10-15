2019 Landowner of the Year awarded to Lander Ranch

Cheyenne, Wyo. – Seven landowners from across the state were recognized by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with the 2019 Landowner of the Year Awards. These awards are for outstanding practices in wildlife management, habitat improvement, access for hunters and anglers and conservation techniques by these individuals and families.



In Wyoming half of all land is privately owned, which means that landowners have a significant impact on wildlife conservation. With that in mind, each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and Department acknowledge Wyoming landowners’ conservation efforts. These landowners also cooperate with Game and Fish to provide access to hunters and anglers on their properties. Award recipients are nominated by Game and Fish employees and selected by the regional leadership teams as model citizens for the conservation, ethical use and stewardship of Wyoming’s natural resources. The Wyoming Game Wardens Association sponsored this year’s event.



Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik said the Landowner of the Year award is a way to say thanks to landowners. “This annual event is a great way to recognize how impactful Wyoming landowners are for our state and our wildlife. While we know they don’t seek praise and recognition, we at Game and Fish are proud to work with ranchers and farmers. On behalf of wildlife enthusiasts of all kinds, we thank landowners for their continued investment in our state’s wildlife and outstanding quality of life.”



Landowners who received recognition this year are:

The Warner Family and Trevor Gillman, Ranch Manager- Green River Region

Rob and Martha Hellyer and Jim and Timmery Hellyer, Burnt Ranch- Lander Region

John and Vanessa Buyok, Buyok Ranch – Sheridan Region

Wyoming Military Department, Camp Guernsey – Laramie Region

Mike McCleary and Shelly McCleary Trumbull, Banner Ranch – Casper Region

The Bischoff Family, E.O. Bischoff Ranch – Cody Region

The Robert Gill Family and Steve Hardeman and Alex Renova, Ranch Managers, Jackson Hole Hereford Ranch – Jackson Region

Landowners: Rob and Martha Hellyer & Jim and Timmery Hellyer

The Hellyers take pride in their livestock and land management programs and those efforts have carried over to benefit wildlife throughout their deeded and leased public lands.



The Hellyers run a cattle operation with its main base along Willow Creek south of Lander. In the summertime, they run cattle on their Burnt Ranch property along the Sweetwater River in southern Fremont County. The ranch is comprised of 7,100 acres of deeded land as well as many more thousands of acres of state and federal leases. The ranch supports mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn antelope, elk, moose, sage grouse, pheasant, chukar, Hungarian partridge, and every form of waterfowl that flies through the region.



The Hellyers consistently make improvements throughout their holdings and public land pastures to benefit wildlife including fence modifications, water storage improvements, and riparian protection. It is clear when working with them that they hold wildlife and Wyoming’s wild places in high regard.



The Hellyers recognize the value of high quality wildlife habitat, and have worked with the Department in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program in order to remove encroaching juniper from sagebrush habitat. The project is designed to enhance sagebrush and bitterbrush habitat for sage grouse, mule deer, and pronghorn antelope on the fringes of Table Mountain which is classified as crucial winter range for mule deer.



The Burnt Ranch property along the Sweetwater River also supports a unique assemblage of trout and native fish species. The Hellyers have restored approximately 12,100 feet of altered river channel to its historic channel using a series of dikes, instream structures, and irrigation headgate repairs.