Thefts; Disgruntled bar patron; Wrecks & Deaths

During the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 117 calls for service, including 52 requests for an ambulance and 7 fire calls. Ten persons were booked into the detention center, which currently has a population of 191 inmates, including one on home detention and 12 being held outside of the county.

From the call log:

A Lander business reported an employee had been improperly using a company credit card for personal use.

A customer who was asked to leave a Dubois bar apparently picked up a planter outside the business and throwing it against a vehicle parked outside.

Several people were attacked by Dogs on Mortimore Lane south of Lander and had to fend them off with pepper spray Saturday at 11:11 am.

The BIA Wind River Police Department and the FBI are investigating a hit and run vehicle crash on Plunkett Road near Mill Creek.

A vehicle without its lights on struck another vehicle at the intersection of Peterson and Paradise Valley roads at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night. The vehicle then fled the scene.

A chainsaw was reported missing from an address on Green Street near Riverton.

A vehicle struck a horse just south of Pavillion on Highway 133 at 10:20 pm Saturday night.

The Fremont County Coroner’s was called to several addresses in Riverton and to an address in Lander on reports of deceased individuals.

Fire departments responded to Fire Alarms near Ethete and on the Sinks Canyon Road south of Lander; to a vehicle crash at the Ethete and 17 Mile Road intersection, to a breathing problem in Fort Washakie, to a structure fire on Great Plains Road and to a medical call in Riverton.