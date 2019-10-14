Manslaughter charges filed in October 8 stabbing death

Court documents have shed more light on the death of Joshua Friday on October 8th in Riverton. According to an affidavit filed in Riverton Circuit Court, 22-year-old Rachelle Lynch stabbed Friday after he allegedly began beating her and tried to pull her out of a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard.

Friday died of the stab wounds and Lynch was formally charged with two counts of Manslaughter for, according to the court documents, in count one she “involuntarily, but recklessly killed a human being” and in count two she “voluntarily, upon a sudden heat of passion, killed a human being,” that being Friday.

According to the affidavit, two knives were found at the scene, one Lynch admitted she used and other presumed to have been Friday’s according to an eyewitness account.

Lynch has made her initial appearance but a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.