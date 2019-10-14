Lady Rustlers V-ballers beat Western Wyoming & Casper

The Central Wyoming College Lady Rustlers travelled to Rock Springs this past Thursday to take on the Mustangs of WWCC who were on a 14 game winning streak. Central played a long, intense 5 sets, and came out with the win! Freshman, Sage Bernson, led the Rustlers offense with 20 kills. Setter, Aubri Whatcott, added 9 kils and averaged 9 assists per set. She also had 15 digs on defense. Labero, Jaden Daffer, had 34 digs for the Rustlers. Sophomore, Carly Connor, had 5 big blocks and added 9 kills. Coach Darshaya Gallard (ga-lard) was thrilled with the win stating, “All in all, it was a great game! I’m proud of these girls!”

Central hosted Casper College on Friday night, and swept them (25-18, 25-13, 25-22). Sage Bearnson would again lead the Rustlers on offense with 12 kills. Kamiry Robison had 4 aces and 3 digs. Abigail VanVossen added 7 kills on offense, and Jaden Daffer had 14 digs on defense.

The Rustlers are now 5-4 in conference play.

Up Next: The Rustlers will host Eastern Wyoming on Friday (10/18) at 7pm and LCCC on Saturday (10/19) at 3pm.