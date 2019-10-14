Breaking News

Lady Rustlers V-ballers beat Western Wyoming & Casper

Article Updated: October 14, 2019
The Lady Rustlers from Central Wyoming College won their weekend series against Western Wyoming and Casper College. CWC Photo

The Central Wyoming College Lady Rustlers travelled to Rock Springs this past Thursday to take on the Mustangs of WWCC who were on a 14 game winning streak.  Central played a long, intense 5 sets, and came out with the win!  Freshman, Sage Bernson, led the Rustlers offense with 20 kills.  Setter, Aubri Whatcott, added 9 kils and averaged 9 assists per set.  She also had 15 digs on defense.  Labero, Jaden Daffer, had 34 digs for the Rustlers.  Sophomore, Carly Connor, had 5 big blocks and added 9 kills.  Coach Darshaya Gallard (ga-lard) was thrilled with the win stating, “All in all, it was a great game!  I’m proud of these girls!”

Central hosted Casper College on Friday night, and swept them (25-18, 25-13, 25-22).  Sage Bearnson would again lead the Rustlers on offense with 12 kills.  Kamiry Robison had 4 aces and 3 digs.  Abigail VanVossen added 7 kills on offense, and Jaden Daffer had 14 digs on defense.  

The Rustlers are now 5-4 in conference play.

Up Next:  The Rustlers will host Eastern Wyoming on Friday (10/18) at 7pm and LCCC on Saturday (10/19) at 3pm.

