Inmate dies in prison; Was sentenced locally

Article Updated: October 14, 2019
Carl M. Stewart, Jr. Photo from Wyoming Department of Corrections

A Wyoming State Penitentiary inmate who was sentenced from Fremont County has died at the Rawlins facility after a lengthy illness.

According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, 71-year-old Carl M. Stewart, Jr., a native of Pennsylvania, died while serving a 10.5 to 12-year sentence for second degree sexual abuse of a minor. He was sent to prison on June 30, 2011 by then Ninth District Court Judge Norman E. Young in Lander.

As per departmental policy an autopsy has been ordered.

