The Fremont County Archaeological Society will host a free public program featuring Dr. Larry Todd on Tuesday, Oct. 15 for a presentation entitled Tracks, Trails and Traces.

The program features archaeology and animal migration corridors from the Greybull River to Yellowstone.

Todd is Professor emeritus at Colorado State University and a Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin.

The presentation is set for the Hudson Town Hall at 7:15 Tuesday, Oct. 15th.