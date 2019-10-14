Former Cowboy and Charger Great nominated for Hall

Former Wyoming Cowboy Malcom Floyd Named One of 10 Finalists for the 2020 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Four inductees will be announced later this month.

At a glance:

10 Finalists have been selected from over 100 nominees.

Four Inductees will be announced on October 23, 2019 as the Class of 2020.

Inductees will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 17 & 18, 2020 on Oahu, Hawai’i.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in Honolulu has announced the 10 Finalists that will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020. One of those 10 finalists is former University of Wyoming and San Diego Charger wide receiver Malcom Floyd. Floyd played for the Wyoming Cowboys from 2000-03 and still ranks in the Top 10 in school history in career receiving yards (2,411), career receptions (186) and career touchdown receptions (14). Floyd went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL – all with the San Diego Chargers prior to him retiring after the 2015 season. He concluded his NFL career with 321 receptions for 5,550 yards and 34 receiving TDs.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

“Special thanks to our outstanding Selection Committee, who has once again put forward an outstanding group of Finalists for the Class of 2020,” said Jack Thompson, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chairman. “This is quite a challenge because there are so many great Polynesian football players, coaches and contributors.”

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Class of 2020 Finalists,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. “Each of the finalists has made a significant impact on our community and the game of football.”

The Selection Committee and all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the individuals who will be inducted as the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Four inductees will be announced on October 23, 2019. They will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 17 & 18, 2020.

CLASS OF 2020 FINALISTS

§ Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State; Pro: NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 11 years, Samoan ancestry

§ David Dixon (G) Arizona State; Pro: (MIN) 13 years, Maori ancestry

§ Malcom Floyd (WR) Wyoming; Pro (SAN) 12 years, Samoan ancestry

§ Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry

§ Frank Manumaluega (LB) San Jose State; Pro (KC) 3 years, Samoan ancestry

§ Haloti Ngata (DT) Oregon; Pro (BAL, DET, PHI) 13 years, Tongan ancestry

§ Alapati “Al” Noga (DL) Hawai’i; Pro: NFL (MIN, WAS, IND) 7 years, Samoan ancestry

§ Falaniko “Niko” Noga (LB) Hawai’i; Pro: NFL (AZ, DET) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

§ Dominic Raiola (C) Nebraska; Pro: NFL (DET) 14 years, Hawaiian ancestry

§ Charlie Wedemeyer; Former Head Football Coach, Los Gatos High School (CA), Hawaiian ancestry

