CWC Foundation announces Engineering Scholarship recipient

The Central Wyoming College Foundation is pleased to announce Alex Fabricus as the 2019-20 recipient of the Hugh & Olive Day-Engineering Transfer Scholarship. Fabricus will be graduating from CWC with an Associate of Science in Engineering in December 2019. He will then be transferring to the University of Wyoming in the Spring 2020 to pursue his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Upon earning his bachelor’s degree, he plans on earning a master’s degree in engineering with the intent of one day owning his own construction company.

Originally from Riverton, Fabricus chose to attend CWC to obtain his engineering degree not only for it’s program offerings, but also for the relationships and one-on-one connections that are made on campus. He sees high value in having access to equivalent four-year institutional resources while attending a community college. Fabricus additionally places a strong emphasis on the impact that private donor scholarships have made on him throughout his educational journey at CWC.

Because of this private-donor scholarship, I will be able to pay for most of my tuition at the University of Wyoming without taking out other forms of financial aid. ”

Fabricus currently works as a math and physics tutor on campus. He enjoys making a positive influence on his fellow peers through his teachings in the tutor lab and one day aspires to be a math and physics professor, specifically at a community college. Fabricus credits his former math professors at CWC for sparking his desire to teach others.

“I want to be able to help people the way other people have helped me,” he said.

When he isn’t on campus, Fabricus can be found working out in the gym or occasionally playing the piano.

The Hugh & Olive Day Transfer Scholarship is available to outstanding CWC students who plan on obtaining their undergraduate degrees in education, business, engineering, and geosciences at an in-state, four-year institution. This is a two-year scholarship. For more information or to make a donation to the CWC Foundation, please visit www.cwc.edu/foundation or contact the CWC Foundation Office at 307-855-2035.