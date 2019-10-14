City Hall to Host Halloween Trick or Treaters Again

Appearing on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program on Monday, Mayor Richard Gard and City Administrator Tony Tolstedt announced that City Hall will be open for Trick and Treaters on Halloween.

The city if also putting a schedule of Trick and Treat events together on its website and invites businesses or organizations planning a Halloween event to call City Hall (856-2227) so their event can be listed.

City Hall itself will host trick or treating on Halloween from 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm.

“Stop by and show off your awesome costumes,” the mayor and administrator said.