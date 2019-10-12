High School Friday Scores; Three County Teams win

Here are the scores from Fremont County Football action Friday. Emerging victorious on the gridiron were Lander Valley, Riverton and Shoshoni. The Wyoming Indian Chiefs play at the Cody Broncs JV at noon Saturday and the St. Stephens Eagles play at the Dubois Rams Saturday at 2pm.
With the wins, Lander Valley’s record moves to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference, Riverton’s overall mark is now 3-3 and 2-1 in conference, and Shoshoni moved its record to 3-3 and 2-1 in Conference. Wind River fell to 1-5 and 1-1 in conference.
Here are all the Week 6 scores courtesy of Wyoming-Football.com
Friday, Oct. 11
Class 4A
Cheyenne East 24, Cheyenne Central 21
Cheyenne South 36, Laramie 35
Natrona 27, Kelly Walsh 0
Sheridan 41, Gillette 7
Thunder Basin 24, Rock Springs 14
Class 3A
Cody 38, Powell 14
Green River 14, Evanston 7
Lander Valley 27, Rawlins 7
Riverton 52, Torrington 7
Star Valley 30, Jackson 0
Worland 19, Douglas 7
Class 2A
Big Piney 9, Pinedale 6
Buffalo 50, Wheatland 7
Glenrock 16, Kemmerer 6
Lovell 58, Greybull 0
Mountain View 45, Lyman 0
Thermopolis 67, Newcastle 16
Class 1A 11-man
Big Horn 49, Tongue River 16
Cokeville 33, Rocky Mountain 7
Shoshoni 52, Wind River 0
Upton-Sundance 27, Southeast 0
Wright 26, Lusk 16
Class 1A six-man
Guernsey-Sunrise def. Midwest, forfeit
Lingle 48, Kaycee 45
Riverside 43, Meeteetse 31
Interclass
Burns 48, Pine Bluffs 3
Saturday, Oct. 12
Class 1A six-man
Farson at Snake River, 2 p.m.
NSI at Hulett, 1 p.m.
St. Stephens at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Saratoga at Hanna, noon
Interclass
Gillette sophs at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Natrona frosh at Encampment, noon
Wyoming Indian at Cody JV, noon
Open: Burlington.