High School Friday Scores; Three County Teams win

Here are the scores from Fremont County Football action Friday. Emerging victorious on the gridiron were Lander Valley, Riverton and Shoshoni. The Wyoming Indian Chiefs play at the Cody Broncs JV at noon Saturday and the St. Stephens Eagles play at the Dubois Rams Saturday at 2pm.

With the wins, Lander Valley’s record moves to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference, Riverton’s overall mark is now 3-3 and 2-1 in conference, and Shoshoni moved its record to 3-3 and 2-1 in Conference. Wind River fell to 1-5 and 1-1 in conference.

Here are all the Week 6 scores courtesy of Wyoming-Football.com

Friday, Oct. 11

Class 4A

Cheyenne East 24, Cheyenne Central 21

Cheyenne South 36, Laramie 35

Natrona 27, Kelly Walsh 0

Sheridan 41, Gillette 7

Thunder Basin 24, Rock Springs 14

Class 3A

Cody 38, Powell 14

Green River 14, Evanston 7

Lander Valley 27, Rawlins 7

Riverton 52, Torrington 7

Star Valley 30, Jackson 0

Worland 19, Douglas 7

Class 2A

Big Piney 9, Pinedale 6

Buffalo 50, Wheatland 7

Glenrock 16, Kemmerer 6

Lovell 58, Greybull 0

Mountain View 45, Lyman 0

Thermopolis 67, Newcastle 16

Class 1A 11-man

Big Horn 49, Tongue River 16

Cokeville 33, Rocky Mountain 7

Shoshoni 52, Wind River 0

Upton-Sundance 27, Southeast 0

Wright 26, Lusk 16

Class 1A six-man

Guernsey-Sunrise def. Midwest, forfeit

Lingle 48, Kaycee 45

Riverside 43, Meeteetse 31

Interclass

Burns 48, Pine Bluffs 3

Saturday, Oct. 12

Class 1A six-man

Farson at Snake River, 2 p.m.

NSI at Hulett, 1 p.m.

St. Stephens at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Saratoga at Hanna, noon

Interclass

Gillette sophs at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Natrona frosh at Encampment, noon

Wyoming Indian at Cody JV, noon

Open: Burlington.