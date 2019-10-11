Zufelt on the job at Job Corps Center in Riverton

The new director of the Wind River Job Corps Center is Kim Zufelt, who began work in Riverton two weeks ago. The former director, Jim Whitmire, left to run the Clearfield, Utah, Job Corps Center. Whitmire previously worked at Clearfield.. Both are employed by the Management and Training Corporation (MTC), operators of the two centers.

Zufelt will serve in the director’s position through next April when the next contract to operate the Wind River Job Corps will be issued. She comes to Riverton from the Astoria, Oregon Job Corps.