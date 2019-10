Due to the recent winter storm across the Region, a few teams are having issues with playing fields and travel. As a result, we had to cancel the games that were scheduled for Friday and move them to Sunday.

Central will now be playing Western Nebraska on Saturday, October 12 at 2pm and 4:30pm at Riverton High School, and will play Northeastern Junior College on Sunday, October 13 at 12pm and 2pm at RHS.