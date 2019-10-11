Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois with home football games

High school football in Wyoming is now entering its sixth week. After this week, only two more weeks to go before the state playoffs begin. In Fremont County, the Riverton Wolverines will be hosting the Torrington Trailblazers tonight, the Lander Valley Tigers are on the road at the Rawlins Outlaws and in a big rivalry game, the Shoshoni Wranglers will be hosting the Wind River Cougars.

Saturday, Dubois will host cross-county rival St. Stephens. Wyoming Indian is set for a tilt with the Cody Junior Varsity.

Here is the state’s Week 6 schedule

Friday, Oct. 11

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Natrona, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Douglas at Worland, 7 p.m.

Evanston at Green River, 7 p.m.

Jackson at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Lander Valley at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Powell at Cody, 7 p.m.

Torrington at Riverton, 7 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9, Pregame at 6 pm)

Class 2A

Greybull at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Kemmerer at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Lyman, 1 p.m.

Newcastle at Thermopolis, 6 p.m. (KDNO, 101.7, Pregame at 5:30 pm)

Pinedale at Big Piney, 3 p.m.

Wheatland at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Class 1A 11-man

Lusk at Wright, 7 p.m.

Cokeville at Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

Tongue River at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Wind River at Shoshoni, 7 p.m. (KFCW, 93.1, Pregram at 6:30 pm)

Class 1A six-man

Guernsey-Sunrise def. Midwest, forfeit

Kaycee at Lingle, 6 p.m.

Meeteetse at Riverside, 2 p.m.

Interclass

Burns at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Class 1A six-man

Farson at Snake River, 2 p.m.

NSI at Hulett, 1 p.m.

St. Stephens at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Saratoga at Hanna, noon

Interclass

Gillette sophs at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Natrona frosh at Encampment, noon

Wyoming Indian at Cody JV, noon

Open: Burlington.

Schedule from Wyoming-Football.com