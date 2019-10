The open house events at the Riverton and Lander fire departments drew a nice turnout despite the cold weather. Kids had a chance to munch on cookies and have their photo taken with Smokey Bear, get a kids-size fire fighters helmet, stickers and many other give away items.

The fire departments also showed off their equipment, gave demonstrations on the Jaws of Life and answered questions.

Photos below from Kirk Baxter, Lander and Janet Horton, Riverton

US Forest Service information

LVFD Live Fire Demonstration

Smokey Bear and a cookie munching child. Smokey appeared at both open house events.



Kids got jackets and firefighter hats at the open house

The Jaws of Life demonstrated in Riverton