Dog in Courthouse; One arrest; Three citations

Lander Police had 15 calls for service on Thursday. There was one arrest and three citations issues for alcohol and controlled substance violations.

In one call of interest, police were called to the courthouse where a dog had entered the main entrance.

Arrests:

Pam Bedows Zidich, 54, Lander, Public Intoxication

A citation was issued to Paul Canny, 56,Lander for a Stop Sign Violation following a two-vehicle collision at North 8th and Washakie.

Citations were issued to a 13-year-old female and a 16-year-old Felmale at the Sunrise School for Minor In Possession and Possession of Marijuana.