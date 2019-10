A planned disaster drill at the SageWest Health Care hospital in Riverton yesterday was in response to a mock earthquake and a mock patient showing symptions of Ebola.

SageWest issued a “special thanks” to some of the “victims” in the exercise and to Wind River Job Corps students for their participation.

According to the hospital, Thursday’s drill provided the opportunity to practice emergency preparedness and collaboration scenarios.

Photos by SageWest Health care: