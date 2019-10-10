Tresspass order at LVHS; 911 calls get man a warning

Lander Police responded to 20 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log…

An 18-year-old Lander male was trespassed from Lander Valley High School after harassing students there.

A man who had called the 911 center multiple times without an emergency was contacted by police and warned not to abuse the 911 number.

Arrests/Citations:

A 17-year-old Female juvenile was cited for a tobacco violation on Sweetwater Street.

Citation issued to James Snook, 42, Lander for Unlawful Contact.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.