Theft reported; Stolen ATV recovered; Five Arrests

A tool bag was reported taken from a work truck while it was parked at Smith’s Food and Drug on West Main. A report is pending.
An ATV that was reported stolen in Riverton back in May, was recovered from an address on Rendezvous Road. A report is pending.
A motorhome in the 800 block of East Adams was broken into. Police are investigating.
Another resident in the 800 block of East Adams reported a storage shed was damaged by someone attempting to enter it and now they could get into the building themselves. A report is pending.
Arrests/Citations:
Arrested 45-year-old Arron Arthur of St. Stephens for Breach of Peace
Arrested 17-year-old female from Arapahoe for Fremont County Warrant.
Arrested 17-year-old male from Arapahoe for Fremont County Warrant
Arrested 50-year-old male from Riverton Thomas Shakespeare for Public Intoxication.
Arrested 47-year-old male from Riverton, Clement Eagle for Public Intoxication