Theft reported; Stolen ATV recovered; Five Arrests

A tool bag was reported taken from a work truck while it was parked at Smith’s Food and Drug on West Main. A report is pending.

An ATV that was reported stolen in Riverton back in May, was recovered from an address on Rendezvous Road. A report is pending.

A motorhome in the 800 block of East Adams was broken into. Police are investigating.

Another resident in the 800 block of East Adams reported a storage shed was damaged by someone attempting to enter it and now they could get into the building themselves. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations:

Arrested 45-year-old Arron Arthur of St. Stephens for Breach of Peace

Arrested 17-year-old female from Arapahoe for Fremont County Warrant.

Arrested 17-year-old male from Arapahoe for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 50-year-old male from Riverton Thomas Shakespeare for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 47-year-old male from Riverton, Clement Eagle for Public Intoxication