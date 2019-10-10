Sugar Beet Harvest started, Watch for trucks on roads

The annual Sugar Beet Harvest in Fremont County has begun, and trucks loaded with the beets are unloading at the Wyoming Sugar Company’s receiving stations north of Riverton and at Midvale.

The harvest began last Thursday and will continue for several more weeks.

The Fremont County sugar beets will be transported to the Wyoming Sugar processing plant in Worland.

The sugar beet harvest in the Big Horn Basin began about one week earlier with beets piling up at stations outside of Greybull, Powell and Lovell, in addition to Worland.