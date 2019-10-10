Breaking News

Sugar Beet Harvest started, Watch for trucks on roads

WyoToday
Article Updated: October 10, 2019
Comments Off on Sugar Beet Harvest started, Watch for trucks on roads
The Midvale Receiving Station for the Wyoming Sugar Company's 2019 crop is now receiving sugar beets. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

The annual Sugar Beet Harvest in Fremont County has begun, and trucks loaded with the beets are unloading at the Wyoming Sugar Company’s receiving stations north of Riverton and at Midvale.

The harvest began last Thursday and will continue for several more weeks.

The Fremont County sugar beets will be transported to the Wyoming Sugar processing plant in Worland.

The sugar beet harvest in the Big Horn Basin began about one week earlier with beets piling up at stations outside of Greybull, Powell and Lovell, in addition to Worland.

There are two large piles of beets accumulating at the Midvale Receiving Station. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Post navigation

Posted in: