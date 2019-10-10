Citizen Dispute over mining claim reported; Vehicle crashed into house

The Sheriff’s Office received 54 calls for service on Wednesday, include 12 calls for an ambulance and two calls for a fire department. Six persons were booked into the detention center which has a population today of 188 inmates, one of whom is on home detention with nine others housed outside of the county.

Items of interest from the call log included:

A man called to advise that he has mining claims in the Jeffrey City area and that he had hired a company to mine those claims. He said he has the rights to several jade boulders mined from his claims. A report was made.

A deer was struck on Webbwood Road at 7:14 p.m. and the deer survived. Deputies were called to dispatch the deer.

An intoxicated driver identified as 54-year-old Sarah Black of Cheyenne struck two parked vehicles in Hudson at 7:49 p.m. She was taken into custody.

Deputies were called to an the 8200 block on Highway 287 north of Lander at 3:39 a.m. Thursday where a vehicle crashed into the side of a house creating a gas leak and damaging a furnace. The call was referred to the BIA Wind River Police Department. Fire departments also responded to the scene.