BREAKING: Woman arrested after man found deceased

On Tuesday October 8, 2019 at approximately 3:22 P.M. Officers of the Riverton Police Department were dispatched to 1315 South Federal Blvd for a report of a male subject that was reported to have been passed out behind a trailer. Upon arrival, officers found a 20 year old male identified as Joshua Friday to be deceased. Upon investigation, 21 year old Rachelle Lynch was arrested for Manslaughter in connection with the death of Friday.

Man found dead behind a home in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard on Tuesday. Wyotoday photo by Erick Pauley