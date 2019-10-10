ATM added at Courthouse

Fremont County Treasurer Tom Majdic reports that an ATM machine has been placed inside the courthouse in Lander.

“It has been a work in progress since May, but we finally got an ATM installed in the Fremont County Courthouse,” Madjic told Wyotoday.com. “I saw a need not only in my office, but other offices located in the courthouse.”

The ATM is located directly across from the Fremont County Treasurer’s Office and next to the vending machines in the main hallway.

Majdic expressed his thanks to Brian Rohrbacher at Atlantic City Federal Credit Union for making the installation possible.