Appointments made; New LPD position authorized

Lander, Wyo. – The Lander City Council made several appointments Tuesday night and authorized a new position in the Lander Police Department. The council was also the site for a donation to the Lander Fire Department from the Rotary Club of Lander.

Appointed to the Parks and Recreation Board was Patrick Mettenbrink and Owen Sweeney was named as one of the city’s representatives on the Wind River Visitors Council.

Newly created is a Victim’s Advocate position in the LPD, which is being funded through a three year-long, $197,597 grant.

The City also received a $25,000 grant from the Wyoming Business Council’s Community Development Division, for an energy audit and replacement of the Lander Senior Citizens Center heating system.

Two items were tabled from the agenda, and those involved an agreement with Valcon for the credit card processing at the rural water house and fueling station at Hunt Field Airport. The council asked for more study on those two items.