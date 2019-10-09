Mo Valley Firefighter Fun

The Missouri Valley Firefighters will host their 51st annual pancake supper on November 3 at the firehall at 330 Missouri Valley Road (Highway 134).

According to the firefighters, “We will be serving our special recipe pancakes, along with eggs and sausage. The Wrangler 4H Club will also host a Bingo game during the event. We will also be having $1 raffles and silent auction items on some pretty cool stuff. Come on down and have a good time with your community and your local Missouri Valley Firefighters and celebrate 51 years of pancakes. All are welcome.”

The meal will be served from 5 to 7 pm.

Donations Appreciated.