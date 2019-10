The haunted house sponsored by the Shoshoni Recreation District is set for Friday, Oct. 25th and Saturday, Oct. 26th in the basement at the Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center, 214 East. 2nd from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost is $5 per person or $3 per person if you bring a canned good to be donated to the Wind River Masonic Lodge Food Basket Program.

Children under the age of 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.