Lander Police had 12 calls for service on Tuesday and there were no arrests reported. From the call log, at 7:41 a.m. a vehicle struck a deer in front of the Lander Maverik Store on East Main. Damage was substantial necessitating a state accident report, but there were no injures.

A Lander resident on Eugene Street called to report child porn had been found on a tablet involving their 10-year-old son.