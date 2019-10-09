Ghost Hunters coming to Riverton Library Saturday

In this month of Halloween, the Riverton Branch Library is sponsoring a ghost hunting team this Saturday, Oct. 12th from 7-9 pm.

The Paranormal Hunting and Observation Group, or P.H.O.G. will bring their program and talk about hunting ghosts.

The event is free and open to the public.

This presentation is sponsored by the Riverton Friends of the Library.

According to the group’s Facebook page: “PHOG© , pronounced “fog”, is a paranormal investigation team. We are dedicated to all things paranormal and assisting others in understanding their personal paranormal experiences.”