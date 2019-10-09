Cheney asks Trump to revive Domestic Uranium industry

Tuesday afternoon, Wyoming Congresswoman and House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) led more than a dozen of her Republican colleagues in a letter to President Trump urging him to take immediate action to revive and expand the domestic uranium industry. Read the full letter here. In addition, Rep. Cheney released the following statement:

“The domestic uranium industry is vital to both our energy and national security. Unfortunately, U.S. uranium mining is at now its lowest levels in over eight decades, supplying just one percent of the uranium needed to power the American nuclear reactor fleet. This has forced the few remaining uranium companies to consider shuttering production entirely, which could lead to total American dependency on uranium imports.

“I am hopeful that the Trump Administration will take bold and immediate action to revive and expand the domestic uranium industry. This will in turn preserve critical workforces and infrastructure, upholding them as a key productive component to U.S. national and energy security.”