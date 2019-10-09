Car stolen, then found; Dog bite; Theft investigated

Riverton police received 38 calls for service on Tuesday. Among the calls…

A car theft was reported at the Central Wyoming College Residence Halls. A silver Ford Focus that was left unlocked and the keys in the ignition was taken overnight at reported at 9:34 am Tuesday. Fortunately for the owner, the car was located.

A report is pending on a reported theft of merchandise from a business in the 1000 block of North Federal.

A dog bite was reported in the 800 block of North 1st Street. A report is pending.

Arrests

Arrested 42-year-old male from Ethete, Arron C’Hair for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 33-year-old female from Ethete Cody Armajo for Public Intoxication

Arrested 31-year-old female from lander, Shaylee Underwood for Breach of Peace

Arrested 38-year-old female from Riverton, Loni Warren for two Fremont County Warrants

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law