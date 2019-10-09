Board congratulates students on achievements

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night recognized the accomplishments of five Riverton High School students during it’s regular meeting at the Central Office.

Superintendent Terry Snyder presented Wolverine Volleyball athlete Naya Shime with a Wyoming High School Activities Association Good Sportsmanship award for her support and encouragement of her team during a recent match. Snyder noted how Shime is always playing with a smile and that she has earned a scholarship to play Volleyball at the University of Wyoming.

The Riverton High School Veterinary Science Team will be headed to the National Conference of the organization later this month. Not picutured is Ally Mitchell. Photo by Jada White

The board also recognized the RHS FFA’s Veterinary Science Team which won its state championship and will now go to the national FFA convention in Indianapolis later this month. Team members include Joanna Irvin, Morgan Hernandez, Lilian Irvin and Ally Mitchell