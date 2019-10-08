Two arrests; locks cut, one fight reported

Riverton Police responded to 33 calls for service on Monday and early Tuesday. From the call log…

A resident on Forest Drive reported the locks on some trailers had been cut off over the weekend. A second incident of a lock cut off a trailer was reported nearby on Maple Avenue. Reports are pending.

At 4:59 a.m. this morning, a physical fight between two individuals was reported in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

Arrested 35-year-old male from Saint Stephens,Isaiah Apodaca on a Fremont County Sheriffs Office Warrant

Arrested 47-year-old female from Ethete, Maxine White for DWUI, simple assault and no valid drivers license.