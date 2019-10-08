Breaking News

Temperatures to plunge Wednesday through Friday

Article Updated: October 8, 2019
Riverton, Wyo. – A significant temperature change downward is expected to begin Wednesday and continue into Friday across the area according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. Much below normal and near record low temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday morning across the area.

