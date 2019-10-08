Breaking News

Locals Graduate from UW following summer semester

Article Updated: October 8, 2019
The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties at the completion of the 2019 summer semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice); EdD (Doctor of Education); MA (Master of Arts); and MBA (Master of Business Administration).

Students are:

Lander 

Marten Levi Baur BS 

Ross F. Cook BS 

Mia Holt BA and BS

Jesse Stark Morse-Brady DNP 

Emily Kathleen Schimelpfenig MA

Riverton 

Coralina A. Daly EdD 

Piram J. Duran BS 

Tayler Lee Hopkins BA 

Bryan James Lane BA and BFA

Matthew E. Mortimore MA 

Connie A. O’ Donahue BA 

Blaze L.J. Sand CERT and MA

Amy Nicole Schmidt MBA 

Mitchell Hubert Thornton BS 

Victoria L. Verosky BS

Thermopolis
Alexis E. Hoerner BS

Worland
Abigail Hawk BS
Lacey Rose Shaffer MBA

