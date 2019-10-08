Locals Graduate from UW following summer semester

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties at the completion of the 2019 summer semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice); EdD (Doctor of Education); MA (Master of Arts); and MBA (Master of Business Administration).

Students are:

Lander

Marten Levi Baur BS

Ross F. Cook BS

Mia Holt BA and BS

Jesse Stark Morse-Brady DNP

Emily Kathleen Schimelpfenig MA

Riverton

Coralina A. Daly EdD

Piram J. Duran BS

Tayler Lee Hopkins BA

Bryan James Lane BA and BFA

Matthew E. Mortimore MA

Connie A. O’ Donahue BA

Blaze L.J. Sand CERT and MA

Amy Nicole Schmidt MBA

Mitchell Hubert Thornton BS

Victoria L. Verosky BS

Thermopolis

Alexis E. Hoerner BS

Worland

Abigail Hawk BS

Lacey Rose Shaffer MBA