Locals Graduate from UW following summer semester

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties at the completion of the 2019 summer semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice); EdD (Doctor of Education); MA (Master of Arts); and MBA (Master of Business Administration).
Students are:
Lander
Marten Levi Baur BS
Ross F. Cook BS
Mia Holt BA and BS
Jesse Stark Morse-Brady DNP
Emily Kathleen Schimelpfenig MA
Riverton
Coralina A. Daly EdD
Piram J. Duran BS
Tayler Lee Hopkins BA
Bryan James Lane BA and BFA
Matthew E. Mortimore MA
Connie A. O’ Donahue BA
Blaze L.J. Sand CERT and MA
Amy Nicole Schmidt MBA
Mitchell Hubert Thornton BS
Victoria L. Verosky BS
Thermopolis
Alexis E. Hoerner BS
Worland
Abigail Hawk BS
Lacey Rose Shaffer MBA