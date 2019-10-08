Embezzlement reported; Shoplifting; Domestic Battery referred to attorney

Riverton Police report that an alleged embezzlement from Dominos Pizza is under investigation. The store reported money was being taken from the business.

A resident in the 100 block of East Park reported the theft of a bicycle and a scooter.

A woman carrying a black purse left the Pit Stop in the 800 block of North Federal without paying for a jar of pickles. The woman walked away on the pathway behind the store.

A domestic battery was reported involving a man who allegedly struck a female in a rental SUV on Tam-O-Shanter Drive causing bleeding. The woman refused an ambulance. The information was turned over to the Fremont County Attorney.

A man reported his brother had vandalized his work truck while it was parked on Mary Anne Drive.

Arrests/Citations

Arrested 36-year-old male from Arapahoe, Antonio Duran for public intoxication and two Riverton Municipal Warrants

Served 53-year-old male from Riverton Wyoming a Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 62-year-old male from Riverton, Harold Davis for DWUI and open container

Arrested 35-year-old female from Riverton Wyoming, Hailee Crippen on a Fremont County Sheriffs Office warrant

Arrested 35-year-old female from Gering Nebraska, K’Lynn Sinner for public intoxication

One juvenile male cited for Minor in possession/Minor under the influence

Arrested 25-year-old male from Riverton, Alden Spoonhunter for Domestic Battery

Arrested 22-year-old female from Riverton, Ruby McClain for disturbing the peace and interferance

Arrested 29-year-old female from Riverton, Celena Shakespeare for disturbing the peace and interference

Arrested 30-year-old male from Riverton, Newell Duran on a Fremont County Sheriffs Office Warrant

Arrested 29-year-old from Riverton, William Lepine for public intoxication, assault and battery, resisting arrest

Arrested 51-year-old from Ethete, David Yazzie for DWUI

Arrested 22-year-old male from Arapahoe, Anthony Jenkins for interferance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was also cited for Drivers license required and no child restraint used.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.