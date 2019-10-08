Embezzlement reported; Shoplifting; Domestic Battery referred to attorney

Riverton Police report that an alleged embezzlement from Dominos Pizza is under investigation. The store reported money was being taken from the business.
A resident in the 100 block of East Park reported the theft of a bicycle and a scooter.
A woman carrying a black purse left the Pit Stop in the 800 block of North Federal without paying for a jar of pickles. The woman walked away on the pathway behind the store.
A domestic battery was reported involving a man who allegedly struck a female in a rental SUV on Tam-O-Shanter Drive causing bleeding. The woman refused an ambulance. The information was turned over to the Fremont County Attorney.
A man reported his brother had vandalized his work truck while it was parked on Mary Anne Drive.
Arrests/Citations
Arrested 36-year-old male from Arapahoe, Antonio Duran for public intoxication and two Riverton Municipal Warrants
Served 53-year-old male from Riverton Wyoming a Riverton Municipal Warrant
Arrested 62-year-old male from Riverton, Harold Davis for DWUI and open container
Arrested 35-year-old female from Riverton Wyoming, Hailee Crippen on a Fremont County Sheriffs Office warrant
Arrested 35-year-old female from Gering Nebraska, K’Lynn Sinner for public intoxication
One juvenile male cited for Minor in possession/Minor under the influence
Arrested 25-year-old male from Riverton, Alden Spoonhunter for Domestic Battery
Arrested 22-year-old female from Riverton, Ruby McClain for disturbing the peace and interferance
Arrested 29-year-old female from Riverton, Celena Shakespeare for disturbing the peace and interference
Arrested 30-year-old male from Riverton, Newell Duran on a Fremont County Sheriffs Office Warrant
Arrested 29-year-old from Riverton, William Lepine for public intoxication, assault and battery, resisting arrest
Arrested 51-year-old from Ethete, David Yazzie for DWUI
Arrested 22-year-old male from Arapahoe, Anthony Jenkins for interferance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was also cited for Drivers license required and no child restraint used.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.