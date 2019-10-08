CWC Women do it again-win Sixth Golf Tourney in a row

It was a busy weekend for Central Wyoming College Athletes with the Golf,, Rodeo, Soccer and Volleyball teams all in action. See the results of each below

Golfers End Fall Season at Lamar – Girls Win 6th Straight

The Central Wyoming College men’s and women’s golf teams travelled to Lamar, Colorado over the weekend to participate in their last tournament of the Fall season.

The men’s team took 5th at the tournament with a total score of 707. Branden Pohawpatchoko was the top scorer for the men’s team with a score of 85-82-167 (15th).

The women’s team took 1st place at all 6 tournaments during the Fall season. They won the Lamar tournament with a total score of 753. Freshman, Kyra Sponenburgh, placed first individually with a score of 88-90-178. Teammates Rosslyn Brownell placed 3rd with a score of 87-100-187, Alexis Cornell (5th) with a score of 98-93-191 and Jordan Vanetti (T6) with a score of 101-96-197.

The golf teams will continue practicing, but will not compete again until the Spring semester. Their first tournament will be held at Otero Junior College in La Junta, CO on March 19-20.

Rustler Rodeo, Four advance to Short Round

The Rustlers traveled to Lamar, Colorado this past weekend for the fourth rodeo of the Fall season. The long trip down there was worth it after getting four back to the short round, and two Rustlers placing deep in the average.

The women’s team was led by Myra Rudolph who placed third in the average in the Breakaway Roping, with a total time of 7.6 seconds on two head. She roped her long round calf in 3.1 seconds which was fast enough to split fifth and sixth. Her 4.5 second run in the short round moved her to a third place finish in the round. Shelby Weltz also made it back to the short round in the Goat Tying after tying her long round goat in 9.3, which placed her seventh in the long round. Unfortunately, she had a little bobble flanking her short round goat and fumbled her tie causing her to be 12.1 which dropped her to tenth in the average with a time of 21.4 on two head.

Cole Trainor led the way for the men’s team after winning the long round in the Steer Wresting with a 5.0 second run. He then followed that up with a 6.6 in the short round, which placed fourth in the round, but more importantly he placed second in the average with a total time of 11.6 seconds. Rickey Williams received a no score in saddle bronc riding in the first round after getting bucked off, but was able to hang on to his second one for a score of 53 which placed him fourth in the round.

“This was a great rodeo and confidence builder for the entire team,” said Coach Drew Schrock. “We had four come back to the short round on Sunday, and two of them capitalized on the stock that they drew and the position they came back in. Not only that, but again we had four others that were just a couple places out of making it back, which continues to keep them hungry and believing that they are capable. For the most part, this is a really young team and I am excited to see how competitive and hungry they still are after a long fall season. They show up to every workout, practice, and class each day and give it one hundred percent. We have one more rodeo this weekend in Cheyenne, and then we will take a couple of weeks off so that they can get caught up in their classes before we start into winter practice that will run through the semester and right up into spring rodeos in March.”

Soccer Teams 0-2 Over Weekend

The men’s and women’s soccer teams traveled to Sheridan and Gillette over the weekend but came home 0-2.

Central played Sheridan on Friday, the women losing 5-1 and the men losing 6-1. Dallin Steiner would score the sole goal for the men’s team, and Marissa Stamp had the goal on the women’s side.

From Sheridan, the Rustlers travelled to Gillette to compete against the Pronghorns. The Pronghorns came out on top, beating Central 5-1 (m) and 6-0 (w).

Up Next: The Rustlers will host Western Nebraska on Friday at 9:30 am (w) and 12:30 pm (m) and Northeastern on Saturday at 2:00 pm (w) and 4:30 pm (m). The games will be played on the turf at Riverton High School.

Lady Rustlers Volleyball 0-2 on the Road Over the Weekend

The Lady Rustlers Volleyball team travelled to Torrington and Cheyenne over the weekend, but came home with two losses.

The Rustlers first match was on Friday night against Eastern Wyoming. Eastern played consistently throughout the evening, while the Lady Rustlers were somewhat up and down as a team, resulting in an 0-3 loss. Sage Bearnson had 15 kills and Kamiry Robison had 2 ace serves.

Central then traveled to Laramie County Community College on Saturday, but would still fall short. “We played better as a team, but made a few errors at pivotal moments,” said Coach Darsha yaGallard. Sage Bearnson would lead the Rustlers again with 16 kills. Mackie McDonald added 11 kills and Ava Rassmusen would add 8. Sage had 3 aces and Mackie had 2. On defense, Jaden Daffer stood out with an impressive 13 digs. Setter Aubri Whatcott also added 13 digs and averaged 8 assists per game. “We hit much better against LCCC and our stats reflected a better game, but it wasn’t enough to win. We took one set from LCCC. We have had to make some adjustments with our recent outside hitter being injured. We will handle this challenge and work to come out on top,” Gallardsaid.

Up Next: Central will host Casper College this Friday at 7pm.