Break-in; Forgery; Rollover reported on Monday

The Sheriff’s Office in Lander received 61 calls for service in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. During that time ambulances were dispatched 18 times and fire departments were called out six times. Five persons were booked into the detention center, which today has a population of 196 inmates, one of which is on home detention and 9 of which were placed in jails outside of the county.

Calls of note from the Sheriff’s blotter include:

A break-in was reported at a child care center in Dubois overnight.

A forgery in the Riverton area is under investigation,

Deputies responded to a one vehicle rollover on the Sand Mesa Road west of Bass Lake at 2:06 p.m. Monday. The driver complained of neck pain.

A reported Domestic Abuse incident in Lander is under investigation. The report came in at 2:33 pm