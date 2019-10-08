Bicyclist Struck; Road Rage; Peeping Tom report

Police in Lander responded to 15 calls on Monday. Calls of note from the call log included:

…A report at 3:40 p.m. Monday Ninth and Lincoln Streets from a motorist who said they had struck a bicyclist at that intersection. The caller said there were no injuries and the reporting party left the area before police arrived.

A road rage incident that began in the Safeway parking lot apparently continued through town just after 3:40 p.m. with parties yelling at each other. Police said one subject was contacted and it was a verbal confrontation only.

A resident on North 9th reported that someone had left a note on their apartment door indicating that they had been watching the home dweller changing their clothes at night. Police are providing an extra patrol in that area.

A Lander resident sought medical treatment for a dog bite on Monday. It was the patient’s own dog that bit the hand that fed him. No law enforcement action was needed.