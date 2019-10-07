Tree felled by wind struck vehicle; Four deer hit in traffic; Fencing damaged

In the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center has taken 132 calls for service. Of that total, ambulance requests amount to 62 calls and fire departments calls totaled six. Fourteen persons were booked into the detention center which today has an inmate population of 199 individuals. That total includes one inmate on home detention and nine inmates being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log…

The wind resulted in a tree falling on a vehicle near Crowheart in the 300 block of Wilderness Road. A report was taken.

Fencing was knocked down on a property on Sand Butte Road. There are no suspects.

A shoplifting incident was reported at the Riverton Walmart.

A total of four deer were struck and killed on the county roadways over the weekend.

Fire calls included two fire alarms in the 600 block of Blue Sky Highway, a personal injury vehicle crash in the 1300 block of the Blue Sky Highway, a gas odor investigation in the 800 block of Canyon Street in Lander, a fire alarm on 11th street in Lander and a smoke report in the 2200 block of Rose Lane in Riverton.