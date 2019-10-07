Riverton pumpkin wins another competition

Ron Hoffman’s Great Pumpkin won again Saturday at the county’s big pumpkin weigh-in at the Sweetwater Garden. After winning the State Pumpkin Championship in Worland, Hoffman’s big winner lost some weight due to evaporation. It went from 1,045 pounds in Worland to 1,030 pounds back in Riverton.

“It lost some weight in the last week, but it’s still a winner,” Hoffman said, as he gave the big pumpkin a big hug for the camera. Several other pumpkins came in on trailers, but were half the size of the winner.