Lander man is new WBC Regional Director

The Wyoming Business Council has hired Marcio Paes-Barreto as its new South-Central Regional Director.

Paes-Barreto lives in Lander. He has a background in industrial engineering and is originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He started a mountain bike manufacturing business while in college. After a successful spinoff, he founded one of the first computer graphics companies in Brazil, Pixel Computer Graphics. His clients included L’Oreal, Texaco, Nabisco, Fleischmann Royal, Sony Music, Rio de Janeiro State Government, Brazil Federal Government and Bowne & Co.

He is an accomplished entrepreneur in both the United States and Brazil, with 11 years of experience as an instructor and program coordinator for the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS). For the last three years, he has served as the school’s business operations manager, developing the organization’s growth strategy and managing relationships with more than 300 business partners worldwide.

Previously, Paes-Barreto was responsible for business development and consulting services for Bowne Global Solutions, as well as advertising and e-commerce sales as a regional director for Terra Networks.

Paes-Barreto also brings his experience as a volunteer EMT, firefighter and search-and-rescue member to the Business Council team.

“We’re excited to welcome Marcio to the team,” said Heather Tupper, the Business Council’s Southeast Regional Director. “He understands Wyoming well, having spent many years in the state’s outdoor industry, and he also brings a wealth of business experience and acumen. That unique combination of Wyoming familiarity, global perspective and business chops will lend itself well to the work we do.”

Paes-Barreto will deliver the Business Council’s suite of services to companies in Fremont and Sweetwater counties.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve Wyoming communities and businesses. I believe this is a special time to live, work and play in our state, but we also face unique economic challenges,” Paes-Barreto said. “I believe in the cooperation between the public and private sectors. We need solutions that preserve our lifestyles and create high-quality jobs. This can only be achieved with engaged and empowered local businesses. I look forward to working for them.”

Paes-Barreto will start in his new position on Oct. 14