Cowgirls get Soccer Sunday victory in Colorado Springs

Behind a late second half goal by senior Summer Taube, the Wyoming soccer team (5-4-3, 2-2-0 MW) defeated the Colorado College Tigers (7-3-0, 2-1-0 MW) by a final of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in Colorado Springs.



Both teams came out fired up to begin the match with the Tigers striking first. With 3:06 on the clock, a shot went high right in to the back of the net off the foot of Abby Hubbard to put Colorado College up 1-0. Kiley Suter had the assist on the goal. The Tigers had two more opportunities with one that was saved by sophomore goalie Hannah Lee and a missed shot to the right. Wyoming would connect on its first shot of the game with a shot over the goalie Abby Opperman to score the equalizer with 9:33 on the clock to make it 1-1. Over the next 15 minute stretch, the Tigers outshot Wyoming 5-1 which came up empty. The two teams played virtually even over the final part of the half with the score being 1-1 after 45 minutes. Colorado College had 12 shots compared to five by the Cowgirls with eight of them on goal.



Colorado College had a couple chances out of the lockerroom which were saved by sophomore goalie Riley Furbush and a shot missed right. Off a corner kick, the Tigers had a shot blocked out to an open Jenna Wilt. She would feed it in to Tony Tsamasfyros who would bury it past a diving goalie to make it 2-1 in favor of CC. The momentum seemed to shift to the side of the Tigers, but the Cowgirls continued to battle. Off a free kick, redshirt Jamie Tatum had a laser shot punched away by the goalie. In the 69th minute, the Cowgirls would capitalize off a corner kick. Junior Elle Webber would hit a cross in to the box which was headed in by senior Summer Taube to even up the contest at two all. The Tigers continued to push the pace and had five straight shots over the next 15 minutes. With time winding down, a foul by Colorado College gave the Cowgirls a penalty opportunity. Taube would capitalize with shot past the goalie to put UW up 3-2 which gave them the win.



“I’m really proud of the teams effort. They fought hard against a team that’s a quality five and well-coached,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We had to adjust our game with a few people going down, but to see players play different positions and have to move around. I was really pleased with the fight we had and the way we were able to keep going. It was next person up and proud of that. It was a great result for us on the road and helps us in the standings plus the next matches coming up. I’m looking forward to the next four matches at home “



Wyoming ended up being outshot by 27-11 for the contest. Lee and Furbush each played 45 minutes and had a combined 12 total saves for UW. Opperman and Hinker were in net for Colorado College, and they made four saves in 90 minutes. Both teams combined for 26 fouls.



The Cowgirls will be back home to begin the first two of a four-game homestand. They will host the San Jose State Spartans on Friday afternoon followed by a contest with the Fresno State Bulldogs. Friday’s match is set for 3 p.m. MT while Sunday’s contest will begin at 12 p.m.