Missed & Blocked FGs equal Jubilation and heartbreak

It was just that kind of exciting night in Fremont County high school football. Austin Haslem’s 35 yard field goal attempt with 0:04 left in the game sailed wide right preserving Shoshoni’s upset 24-22 win over the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies at Cowley Friday night.

At Bill Bush Stadium in Lander, the county’s biggest rivalry also came down to a field goal attempt. The Tigers, who led throughout the entire game, blocked the kick to preserve its 9-7 win over the Wolverines, the Tigers second over its cross county rivals in the last three games.

Up in Cowley, the last 1:45 saw three touchdowns scored, two by the home team and one by the visitors. Trailing 16-8, Rocky Mountain’s back-up Freshman quarterback Carsyn Weber connected with Haslem on a 64 yard pass and Weber then ran it in for the two point conversion to tie the score. Twenty-nine seconds later, and in four plays, the Wranglers marched 55 yards down the field topped off by quarterback Tryston Truempler’s seven yard scoot around left end and his dash to the end-zone for the two pointer to give the blue and gold a 24-16 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Rocky’s Tristan Jewell juked and jived his way downfield 85 yards to put the home team in position to tie the game once again, but Weber’s pass fell incomplete in the end-zone and Shoshoni led by two with 57 seconds left in the game.

Rocky Mountain tried an onside kick that appeared to be recovered by Shoshoni, but on the cold and soggy field, the wet football squirted loose and was recovered by Rocky Mountain at the Shoshoni 47. Aided by a fourth time-out awarded to the home team by the officials, on two plays the Grizzlies advanced to the Shoshoni 18 yard line, setting up the field goal attempt. When the kick sailed far to the right, the Wranglers jumped for joy and gave the previously undefeated Grizzlies their first loss of the season. It was Shoshoni’s second win.

Friday Night’s local scores:

@ Lander Valley 9, Riverton 7

Shoshoni 24, @Rocky Mountain 22

Wind River 66, @Wyoming Indian 8

Burlington 78, @Dubois 26

St. Stephens had a bye week

@Worland 34 Rawlins 6

Thermopolis 41 @ Wheatland 33