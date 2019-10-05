Barbara Lynn Parker, age 76, passed away on October 2, 2019 at Aspen Wind Assisted Living in Cheyenne, WY. She was born on February 10, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Edward C. Gremp and Gertrude L. Fleiger Gremp. She married Forrest Parker in Lander, WY on September 11, 1967 and raised their two children in Monroe, WI, Lander, WY and Casper, WY. Barbara was a certified Aquatic Therapist, WSI certified swim instructor, and life guard who shared her love of the water with countless people. Barbara enjoyed helping and mentoring others, whether working with her Girl Scout Troop, Red Cross disaster relief, or helping neighbors plant a flower garden. Barbara loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Her passions were entertaining, singing and dancing, gardening, camping in the mountains, and her cats and dogs.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Forrest Parker; her daughter Kim Parker (Forrest Sprout) of Cheyenne, WY; her son Randall Parker (Marie Grosso Parker) of Boise, ID; her three granddaughters, Angela Parker, Elaina Parker, and Meagan Parker Sprout; her father, Edward Gremp; and her brother, Kerry Gremp. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude “Gigi” Gremp, and her brother Robert Gremp.

Visitation will be 10:00am until service begins in the Trinity Episcopal Church, Lander, WY. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am, in the Trinity Episcopal Church, Lander, WY on Monday, October 7, 2019. A celebration of life reception will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church following graveside services at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations may be mailed directly to the Alzheimer’s Association-Wyoming Chapter (alz.org/wyoming), C/O Janet Lewis, 2232 Dell Range Blvd., Ste. 101, Cheyenne, WY 82009.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com