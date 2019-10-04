Wolverines take on Tigers tonight; Cougars and Rams have home games

Fremont County’s Week 5 high school football games includes the big rivalry between Riverton and Lander. This year’s game will be played in Lander’s totally refurbished Bill Bush Stadium, featuring a new turf field, and new spectator stands, among other improvements. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Shoshoni Wranglers will be on the road up in Cowley to face the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies at 7 pm, the Wyoming Indian Chiefs will visit Pavillion at 7 pm for a contest against the Wind River Cougars and the Dubois Rams will be hosting the Burlington Huskies at 2 pm. The St. Stephens Eagles have a bye week.
The complete Week Five schedule is copied below with local broadcasts noted.
Week 5 Prep Football
Thursday, Oct. 3
Interclass
Cokeville 49, Natrona JV 0 (at Green River)
Lyman 22, Star Valley JV 13
Friday, Oct. 4
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Natrona at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Cody at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Green River at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Powell at Star Valley, 3 p.m.
Rawlins at Worland, 7 p.m.
Riverton at Lander, 7 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9 – 6 pm broadcast)
Torrington at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Buffalo at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.
Glenrock at Burns, 7 p.m.
Kemmerer at Greybull, 4 p.m.
Lovell at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Pinedale at Mountain View, 1 p.m.
Thermopolis at Wheatland, 6 p.m. (KDNO 101.7 – 5:30 pm broadcast)
Class 1A 11-man
Pine Bluffs at Big Horn, 5 p.m.
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m. (KFCW 93.1 – 6:30 pm broadcast)
Southeast at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Wright at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Sundance)
Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 7 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
Lingle def. Midwest, forfeit
Burlington at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Farson at Meeteetse, 6 p.m.
Guernsey-Sunrise at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Hanna at NSI, 1 p.m.
Hulett at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Riverside at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Interclass
Newcastle at Lusk, 6 p.m.
Interstate
Encampment vs. Fleming, Colo., 4 p.m. (at Briggsdale, Colo.)
Open: St. Stephens.