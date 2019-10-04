Wolverines take on Tigers tonight; Cougars and Rams have home games

Fremont County’s Week 5 high school football games includes the big rivalry between Riverton and Lander. This year’s game will be played in Lander’s totally refurbished Bill Bush Stadium, featuring a new turf field, and new spectator stands, among other improvements. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Shoshoni Wranglers will be on the road up in Cowley to face the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies at 7 pm, the Wyoming Indian Chiefs will visit Pavillion at 7 pm for a contest against the Wind River Cougars and the Dubois Rams will be hosting the Burlington Huskies at 2 pm. The St. Stephens Eagles have a bye week.

The complete Week Five schedule is copied below with local broadcasts noted.

Week 5 Prep Football

Thursday, Oct. 3

Interclass

Cokeville 49, Natrona JV 0 (at Green River)

Lyman 22, Star Valley JV 13

Friday, Oct. 4

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Natrona at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Cody at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Green River at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Powell at Star Valley, 3 p.m.

Rawlins at Worland, 7 p.m.

Riverton at Lander, 7 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9 – 6 pm broadcast)

Torrington at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Buffalo at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.

Glenrock at Burns, 7 p.m.

Kemmerer at Greybull, 4 p.m.

Lovell at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Pinedale at Mountain View, 1 p.m.

Thermopolis at Wheatland, 6 p.m. (KDNO 101.7 – 5:30 pm broadcast)

Class 1A 11-man

Pine Bluffs at Big Horn, 5 p.m.

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m. (KFCW 93.1 – 6:30 pm broadcast)

Southeast at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Wright at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Sundance)

Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 7 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

Lingle def. Midwest, forfeit

Burlington at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Farson at Meeteetse, 6 p.m.

Guernsey-Sunrise at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

Hanna at NSI, 1 p.m.

Hulett at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Riverside at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Interclass

Newcastle at Lusk, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Encampment vs. Fleming, Colo., 4 p.m. (at Briggsdale, Colo.)

Open: St. Stephens.