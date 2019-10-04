One littering complaint called to FCSO

There were 43 calls for service at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, including 15 calls for an ambulance and one fire call. Nine persons were booked into the detention center which today has 205 inmates that it is responsible for. Of those, one is on home detention and 17 are being held in jails outside of the county. There were no arrests by deputies in the past 24 hours.

From the call log,

In a quiet day, the only call of note was a littering complaint from the 1200 block of East Monroe after a neighboring resident allegedly tossed empty beer bottles across a fence.