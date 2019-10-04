LPD’s attention turned to the schools the last two days

Lander Police responded to 27 calls for service over the past 48 hours.

From the call log:

A bullying incident was reported at Lander Valley High School that was handled by the school. No law enforcement action was taken.

A vaping incident was reported near the Lander Middle School with juvenile students. The school intervened. No law enforcement action was taken.

Documentation of a reported employee theft was turned into the LPD for detectives to investigate.

The LVHS School Resource Officer was advised of alleged inappropriate plans by some students

Arrests/Citations

Citation issued to John Hornecker, 76, Lander, for Improper Backing

Citation issued to Martin Armajo, 80, Lander, for driving on the shoulder of the the roadway causing a property damage crash.

Arrested William Flaunders, 28, Lander, on three (3) LPD warrants and cited twice for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law