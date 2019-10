Mar 10, 1930 – Sep 28, 2019

A Memorial service for Shoshoni resident, Calvin C. Rodgers, 89, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Matt White officiating.

Mr. Rodgers passed away on September 28, 2019 at the Hot Springs County Hospital in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

He was born on March 10, 1930 in Bassett, Nebraska, son of James and Ella (Kops) Rodgers.

A complete obituary will be published soon.