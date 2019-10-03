Snake River, GTNP Visitors Center temporary closures announced for today, Friday

There will be limited access to the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park on Thursday, October 3. All river access at Deadmans Bar will be temporarily closed from approximately 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including launch and take out.

The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park will have a delayed opening on Friday, October 4, to 12 p.m. for a special event. Visitors are encouraged to stop at the Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center in the town of Jackson or at Jenny Lake to speak to a ranger and for restroom facilities. Backcountry permits will be available at the front desk of park headquarters in Moose Friday morning. The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center will be open Friday afternoon.

While the notice from NPS did not mention it, the closures coincide with an itinerary for First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to Jackson Hole.