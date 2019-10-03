Rollover on Cowboy Lane; Wires down; Five arrests

A truck traveling in the alley behind the 700 block of East Sunset hit overhead wires connected to a residence. The appropriate agency was notified to check.

Officers assisted with traffic control following a one-vehicle rollover on Cowboy Lane north of the city.

Arrests:

Arrested 42-year-old female from Riverton Adele Mandan for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 53 year old male from Riverton Robert Schmidt for Driving While Under the Influence

Arrested 28-year-old male from Riverton Joseph Cates for Public Intoxication

Arrested 21-year-old male from Riverton Skyler Hiebert for Public Intoxication

Arrested 28-year-old male from Riverton Joseph Cates for Possession of a Controlled Substance