Riverton’s 2019 Halloween Candy handout is cancelled

The annual tradition of downtown Riverton businesses handing out candy on Halloween, Trick or Treat on Main Street, has come to an end. At least for this year. That was the decision of the Riverton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors following its meeting Thursday noon.

“This year I went to 30 some businesses all over downtown and beyond, and only four were interested in doing this again,” Chamber Executive Director Ashley Strickland told WyoToday.com. “Business owners said the annual give-away was expensive and there is so much going on in town they could only support one big event.”

Strickland said most businesses said it was one or the other and said they’d participate in the downtown Fall Festival this year over the candy handout.

“So for this year, at least, there will be no candy handouts on Halloween,” she said.